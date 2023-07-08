Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com upgraded First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FBP opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

