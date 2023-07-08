Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

IIPR stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

