Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $129,070,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $83.88.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

