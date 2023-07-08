Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

