Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

