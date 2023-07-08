Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NMI were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMI Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NMI stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.23. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

