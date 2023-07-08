Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,941,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,880,000 after buying an additional 97,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after buying an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,814,000 after buying an additional 236,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,456,000 after buying an additional 53,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 2.4 %

FFBC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

