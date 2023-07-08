Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $45.78 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

