Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

KW stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -178.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

