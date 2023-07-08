Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

