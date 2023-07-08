Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $132.58 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

