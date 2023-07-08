Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $1,810,337 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

PCRX opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.33 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

