M. Kraus & Co Acquires 251 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.