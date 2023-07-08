Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of MLVF opened at $16.04 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.66.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
