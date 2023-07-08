Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MLVF opened at $16.04 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,376,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.