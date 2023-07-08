Mark Porter Sells 2,734 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total transaction of $1,127,310.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,640.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.63 and a 200 day moving average of $252.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $418.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.