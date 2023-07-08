Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Stuart Machin Sells 220,095 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Free Report) insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £418,180.50 ($530,753.27).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.43) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.75 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.83. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.47) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 175 ($2.22).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

