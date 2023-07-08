Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 929 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,651,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cognex by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after buying an additional 717,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Cognex by 31.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,333,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after buying an additional 557,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.