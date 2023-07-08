Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $3,758,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,047,699.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of OSIS opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.50. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

See Also

