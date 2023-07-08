Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,152 shares of company stock worth $1,086,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Barclays raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

