Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,171 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.