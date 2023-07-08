Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cinemark by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1,054.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.26. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.