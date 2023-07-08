Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after buying an additional 485,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 214,648 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

