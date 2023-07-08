Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $582,000 Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.51). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $106.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.