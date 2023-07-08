Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.