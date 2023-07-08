Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $625,000 Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Monro were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Monro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.