Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $636,000 Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,791,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 161,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,960,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Price Performance

VGR opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

