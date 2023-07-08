Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $639,000 Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other news, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

