Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $647,000 Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stride were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stride by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Stride by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Stride Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LRN opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

