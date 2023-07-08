Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $648,000 Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Embecta were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Embecta during the first quarter worth $205,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

