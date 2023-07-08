Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,728,000 after acquiring an additional 326,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Aramark Trading Up 2.8 %

ARMK stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. Aramark has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.