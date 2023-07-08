Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $670,000 Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lindsay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Lindsay Trading Up 3.5 %

Lindsay stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

