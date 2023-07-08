Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 250 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $187.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.87.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

