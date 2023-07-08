Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 811 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

