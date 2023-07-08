Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,519,000 after acquiring an additional 227,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,808,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

