Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

