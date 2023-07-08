Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,644 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 2.21. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2022, SVC owned 238 hotels with over 40,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

