Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 165 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $350,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,463,310.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,602 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGPI opened at $106.20 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

