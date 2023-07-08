Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 336 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CTS were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $56,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 136.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTS opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

