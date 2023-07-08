Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 372 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

