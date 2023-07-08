Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 427 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.8 %
CAKE stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
