Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 427 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.8 %

CAKE stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.