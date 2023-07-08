Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 444 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Xencor stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

