Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 542 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARR opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.08. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

