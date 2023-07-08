Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 598 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insider Activity at Renasant

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

