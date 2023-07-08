Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 618 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 65.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 387,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $32.35 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,986.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

