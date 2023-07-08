Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 433,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 310,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,480.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $1,482,392. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

