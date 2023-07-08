Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

DRH opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

