Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

