MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

