MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
MNOV stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
