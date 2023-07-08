MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.