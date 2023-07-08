Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $32.76 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

